New USM Interim President Joe Paul shares his vision for university

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - If you aren’t familiar with The University of Southern Mississippi’s new interim president, Joe Paul, there is one thing you need to know, he bleeds black and gold.

“Well, I had the privilege of being an undergraduate student at Southern Miss and earned a master’s degree before getting a doctorate at Alabama,” Paul said.

Then, in the fall of ‘76, his working relationship began at his Alma Mater. He said his work only fueled his passion for the school.

“I worked at the university for 41 years - dean of students for the middle part of my career and vice president of student affairs for the last 21 years,” Paul said. “In that capacity, I worked under five university presidents.”

Paul retired from the university in 2015, but he said when the university called him to step in as interim president, he didn’t hesitate.

“So, if somebody says, ‘Come step into the breach during this interim time,’ I’m just like, ‘sign me up!’” Paul said.

Paul said this might be a temporary role, but he plans for his work, however long his stay may be, to yield lasting rewards for the university. He said that starts with students.

“I hope to focus a great deal of my energy on student recruitment,” Paul said. “Southern Miss is too great of a place for undergraduate and graduate students not to be bursting at the seams.”

Paul said he would be hands-on in high schools and communities, giving potential students a list of reasons to don the black and gold.

“We are one of the top research universities in the United States,” Paul said. “World-class faculty are coming here to do that research, and they are teaching our kids as undergraduate students.”

He also talked about the universities new campaign.

“...pushing our capital campaign over the top. We are at $113 million in a $150 million capital campaign and supporting athletics in this change to a new conference,” Paul said.

He said his job this fall would be all the easier thanks to his predecessor, Dr. Rodney Bennett.

“The great news is this university is in great fiscal health,” Paul said. “Dr.Bennett has left it better than he found it. The bills are paid, and there’s money in the bank. That said, a key to sustaining that over time is incremental, steady, targeted student growth.”

Paul said now his job is to get Southern Miss ready for the next president.

“They walk in, and they say, ‘Wow, look at this culture. These people love this place, and they’re gritty, right? And they are poised for change and growth,’” Paul said. “My job is to ready the ship and welcome on the new commander when they come.”

When asked if the job of president was a position that Paul himself wanted to pursue, he said the university needs a leader who can take the school 10, 12 or 16 years down the road.

“I am going to have fun while I’m here, and I will serve until I am not needed, but after I chase those dreams, I’ll go back to chasing grandchildren,” Paul said.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.