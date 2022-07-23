Advertisement

Newborn baby abandoned at front door of home in afternoon heat, police say

Police say a newborn baby had to be taken to the hospital after the child was left on a doorstep of a random home. (Source: Arizona's Family)
By Arizona's Family Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 9:03 PM CDT
MESA, Ariz. (Arizona’s Family/Gray News) - Police in Arizona are investigating a situation where they say a newborn baby was abandoned outside in the heat at a random home’s front door.

The Mesa Police Department reports that a woman inside the home notified officers of the child at about 11:30 a.m. on Friday.

According to Arizona’s Family, the female resident told police that someone rang the doorbell and thought it was a package delivery. However, she found the baby on the ground when opening the door and called 911.

Police said the child was wrapped in a blanket and didn’t appear to be more than a day old. The child was taken to a hospital for observation and expected to be OK.

Detectives are continuing their investigation and urged anyone with further information to contact the Mesa Police Department at 480-644-2211.

The National Weather Service had issued an excessive heat warning for central Arizona on Friday, where temperatures were expected to reach as high as 111 degrees.

Copyright 2022 Arizona’s Family via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

