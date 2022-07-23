Advertisement

Two people shot in head while sitting inside vehicle at apartment complex in Canton

18-year-old Montavious Robinson
18-year-old Montavious Robinson(Canton Police Department)
By Christopher Fields
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two people were shot in the head on Ricks Drive in Canton just after 1 a.m. on Saturday.

Chief Otha Brown says 18-year-old Montavious Robinson and 29-year-old Bernita Thompson were sitting in a parked vehicle outside of the Canton Estates apartments when an unknown individual ambushed them.

Canton Estates apartments
Canton Estates apartments(WLBT)

According to Chief Brown, Robinson was shot in the head and chest. He died at Merit Health hospital.

Authorities say Thompson was also shot in the head. She is in the hospital, and her condition is unknown at this time.

Chief Brown says there is no suspect or motive at this time.

If anyone has information, contact the Canton Police department at (601) 859-2121.

