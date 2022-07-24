Second day of Neshoba County Fair

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Neshoba County Fair started Friday and people were out Saturday enjoying all the festivities.

People are coming from near and far to shop at the Farmer’s Market, checking out the crafts on Founders Square and last, but certainly not least riding some carnival rides.

Micha Carr is a Louisville resident and said she’s been coming to the fair since she was a child and attending is a family tradition.

“I mean the fair is a great place. It brings people together. It brings families together for sure, I think. It is just a great place to be. You meet new people; you meet new friends, of course. You can go to the horse races, go ride rides, and play games, and stuff. It’s just a fun place to be at. It’s a great atmosphere to be around,” said Carr.

Another fair attendee, Soren Voges-Haupt, said this year was his first time attending the Neshoba County Fair and was surprised to see how friendly all the people were.

“I am more like a city person. It’s just a little new to me, but I think it’s exciting how well people get along here. It seems like everybody gets along here,” said Voges-Haupt.

Another fair goer talks about what he was most excited about doing at the fair.

“I saw the rides and said we got to come. My buddy wanted to come as well. The rides are the most fun and most entertaining thing,” said Caston Johnson, another fair attendee.

The Neshoba County Fair will continue until Friday, July 29 with different events ranging from musical performances, an antique car show, art exhibits and much more will be happening every night at the fair.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.