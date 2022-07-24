Advertisement

Summer Heat in full force this week

The humidity mixing with our summer heat has been an issue for most of us here in Mississippi(WTOK)
By Chase Franks
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The humidity mixing with our summer heat has been an issue for most of us here in Mississippi. Feel like temperatures today were over 100 degrees and sadly there isn’t going to be a break. The best chance for us to have a break from those high feel-like temperatures will be the small chance of a stray shower to move over your area but these will be in very isolated events.

To start your week, we will see temperatures sit in the mid-90s with feel-like temperatures in the 100s so if you do have any outdoor plans on Monday and Tuesday, please find ways to try and beat the heat as most of our area will be dealing with some elevated heat stress conditions. We do see our best chance for some showers on Monday afternoon so grabbing an umbrella as you head out for the day will be a clever idea.

