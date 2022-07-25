Alabama line backer speaks at Northcrest Baptist Church

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Alabama Linebacker, Henry To’oto’o was in Meridian on Sunday to speak at Northcrest Baptist Church with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

To’oto’o did mention that he was shocked to see so many Alabama fans in the crowd and was also shocked at how much Crimson he saw on his drive in. He joked that he thought he was going to walk into a room of maroon and white.

To’oto’o did share his journey of growing up in the church and what it means for him to be a spiritual leader for the younger generation.

“I mean it’s a blessing because, honestly when I was young I use to look up to athletes too,” said To’oto’o. “So being able to be that role model for these kids, being able to be a spiritual guide that they can follow, is definitely a blessing for me. Not just me but also my family. So I try to carry my last name with pride and try to carry Christ’s name, so that’s a big thing for me. Roll tide!”

He also mentioned how important it its to keep faith while on the field and to never be ashamed to share the word of God.

Alabama inside linebacker, @HenryTootoo1 is in Meridian speaking at Northcrest Baptist Church about keeping your faith on the field. He did say he was surprised to see so much Crimson Tide on his drive in. He really thought it was going to be nothing but Mississippi State fans! pic.twitter.com/8tfKnLE0De — syd (@sydney_wicker) July 24, 2022

To’oto’o is entering his senior season with the Crimson Tide. Alabama is already being projected as the number one team by many pre season polls. To’oto’o and Alabama will open the season against Utah State on September 3rd.

