Advertisement

Another hot summer week is expected

So, expect the same ole song & dance
So, expect the same ole song & dance(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This week, expect more of the same: hot, muggy, with hit & miss showers and storms. There’s a ridge of high pressure in the upper-levels of the atmosphere that will assist in keeping our temps on the toasty side. The upper high is affiliated with sinking air...which helps to heat things up, but it also helps in suppressing rain development. It won’t completely keep it dry, but the overall coverage will be more-so hit & miss versus widespread rain.

So, expect daily hit & miss showers, with highs climbing into the mid-upper 90s through Thursday. So, temps will be at or slightly above the average. However, dew points in the low-mid 70s will make it feel like it’s anywhere from 100-110 degrees each afternoon.

By Friday, the upper ridge of high pressure will be replaced with an upper-level trough of low pressure...leading to an increase in rain chances for the area. Also, highs will gradually fall below the average into the upper 80s and low 90s by the weekend.

Tracking the Tropics

Thankfully, all remains quiet.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chapel Hart talks about receiving recognition on national stage
Chapel Hart talks about receiving recognition on national stage
A two-vehicle crash on Interstate 59 Saturday afternoon killed three people and injured two more.
MHP: 3 killed, 2 injured in 2-vehicle crash on I-59
City and county officials Monday joined the East Mississippi Business Development Corporation...
Zaxby’s breaks ground on Meridian location
Sheldon Timothy Herrington, Jr.
Murder charge filed in death of Jimmie “Jay” Lee, attorney claims innocence
Fire at vacant building on North Hills St.
N. Hills Street fire determined to be arson

Latest News

Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - July 25th, 2022
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - July 25th, 2022
Highs near the mid 90s
Isolated thunderstorms are expected today
The humidity mixing with our summer heat has been an issue for most of us here in Mississippi
Summer Heat in full force this week
Today’s high temperature was right in the lower 90s but the humidity around our area made it...
Hot & Humid weekend continues