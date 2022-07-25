Another hot summer week is expected

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This week, expect more of the same: hot, muggy, with hit & miss showers and storms. There’s a ridge of high pressure in the upper-levels of the atmosphere that will assist in keeping our temps on the toasty side. The upper high is affiliated with sinking air...which helps to heat things up, but it also helps in suppressing rain development. It won’t completely keep it dry, but the overall coverage will be more-so hit & miss versus widespread rain.

So, expect daily hit & miss showers, with highs climbing into the mid-upper 90s through Thursday. So, temps will be at or slightly above the average. However, dew points in the low-mid 70s will make it feel like it’s anywhere from 100-110 degrees each afternoon.

By Friday, the upper ridge of high pressure will be replaced with an upper-level trough of low pressure...leading to an increase in rain chances for the area. Also, highs will gradually fall below the average into the upper 80s and low 90s by the weekend.

Tracking the Tropics

Thankfully, all remains quiet.

