Advertisement

Arrest made in Meridian for Clinton kidnapping case

By Tom Williams
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Two people have been arrested in Meridian following a kidnapping from Clinton over the weekend.

Sheriff Billy Sollie said Clinton police reported that Jason Fleming kidnapped his 15-year-old daughter and was in the Meridian area. Investigators set up surveillance on Fleming’s car and were able to arrest him, along with Frederick Vallar III, 50, near Vallar’s home on in the 4500 block of St. Blvd.

“Members of the East Mississippi Drug Task Force were dispatched to do surveillance on the car,” Sollie said. “It was determined that another individual was known by the father. They also started surveilling his house. By mid-morning, both the father and the other individual came out of the house and a traffic stop was conducted.”

They said Vallar had ecstasy pills. He was charged with trafficking and given a $15,000 bond.

“At that time, Jason Fleming was taken into custody on the active warrant out of Clinton for kidnapping,” Sollie said. “He had in his possession a pistol. He was transferred to Clinton PD.”

No one was injured and the 15-year-old was located at a local apartment complex.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chapel Hart talks about receiving recognition on national stage
Chapel Hart talks about receiving recognition on national stage
A two-vehicle crash on Interstate 59 Saturday afternoon killed three people and injured two more.
MHP: 3 killed, 2 injured in 2-vehicle crash on I-59
City and county officials Monday joined the East Mississippi Business Development Corporation...
Zaxby’s breaks ground on Meridian location
Sheldon Timothy Herrington, Jr.
Murder charge filed in death of Jimmie “Jay” Lee, attorney claims innocence
Fire at vacant building on North Hills St.
N. Hills Street fire determined to be arson

Latest News

https://www.wtok.com/2022/07/25/stuff-cruiser-set-saturday-marion/
Arrest made in Meridian for Clinton kidnapping case
Arrest made in Meridian for Clinton kidnapping case
So, expect the same ole song & dance
Another hot summer week is expected
The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting its first case of Monkeypox in the state.
First case of Monkeypox identified in Mississippi