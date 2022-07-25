Arrest made in Meridian for Clinton kidnapping case

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Two people have been arrested in Meridian following a kidnapping from Clinton over the weekend.

Sheriff Billy Sollie said Clinton police reported that Jason Fleming kidnapped his 15-year-old daughter and was in the Meridian area. Investigators set up surveillance on Fleming’s car and were able to arrest him, along with Frederick Vallar III, 50, near Vallar’s home on in the 4500 block of St. Blvd.

“Members of the East Mississippi Drug Task Force were dispatched to do surveillance on the car,” Sollie said. “It was determined that another individual was known by the father. They also started surveilling his house. By mid-morning, both the father and the other individual came out of the house and a traffic stop was conducted.”

They said Vallar had ecstasy pills. He was charged with trafficking and given a $15,000 bond.

“At that time, Jason Fleming was taken into custody on the active warrant out of Clinton for kidnapping,” Sollie said. “He had in his possession a pistol. He was transferred to Clinton PD.”

No one was injured and the 15-year-old was located at a local apartment complex.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.