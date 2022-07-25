Advertisement

Average US gasoline price falls 32 cents to $4.54 per gallon

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas was in Los Angeles, at $5.65 per...
Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas was in Los Angeles, at $5.65 per gallon. The lowest average was in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, at $3.90 per gallon.(Source: CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) - The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline plunged 32 cents over the past two weeks to $4.54 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the continued decline comes as crude oil costs also fall.

“Further drops at the pump are likely as the wholesale gasoline price cuts continue making their way to street level,” Lundberg said in a statement.

The average price at the pump is down 55 cents over the past six weeks, but it’s $1.32 higher than it was one year ago.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas was in Los Angeles, at $5.65 per gallon. The lowest average was in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, at $3.90 per gallon.

According to the survey, the average price of diesel dropped 22 cents over two weeks to $5.55 a gallon.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chapel Hart talks about receiving recognition on national stage
Chapel Hart talks about receiving recognition on national stage
Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr. (l) Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee (r)
Man arrested, charged with murder of Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee
A two-vehicle crash on Interstate 59 Saturday afternoon killed three people and injured two more.
MHP: 3 killed, 2 injured in 2-vehicle crash on I-59
Neshoba County Fair
Fair goers enjoy first day of Mississippi’s Giant House Party
Witnesses: Elderly woman drives wrong way on I-55, causing ‘catastrophic’ accident

Latest News

3rd day Neshoba County Fair
Frontline Responders: Wade Phillips
Today the Neshoba County Fair hosted a free petting zoo just before inviting families to a...
Petting zoo and children’s concert hosted at the Neshoba County Fair
Seven men from Northeast Ohio were arrested in an online sex crime sting, authorities say.
Undercover online sex sting results in 7 arrests, officials say