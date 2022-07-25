Advertisement

Day one of horse races kicks off at the Neshoba County Fair

Horse racing kicks off at Neshoba County Fair.
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Jul. 24, 2022
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - The Neshoba County fair hosted day one of the horse racing events on Sunday.

There were seven different harness races and five different running races to kick off the action. This year was one of the best turnouts as far as participants go for the races compared to the last few years.

Neshoba County Fair president Scott Bounds said, “The racing officials tell me that we have probably as many harness horses as we’ve ever had this year and do we’re going to have what, six more days, of harness racing and the running races, so a big part of the fair.”

The horse races are a beloved tradition at the fair and is the reason some attendees keep coming back!

“I just love to see them race, run and enjoy themselves running!” said long time fair goer, Harold Roberts. He also said he comes back just for the horse racing every year.

Here are the first place finishers from day one:

Immamanatheart, Ms. McDonald, Ideal Ace, Tails Away, Treland, Boarder Control A, and Grantland.

Day two of the horse racing events starts at 2 p.m. on Monday.

