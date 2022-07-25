A graveside service for Dr. Habib Bazyari will be held Monday, July 25, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Magnolia Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Dr. Habib Bazyari, age 86, of Meridian passed away Thursday, July 21, 2022.

Dr. Bazyari was born November 22, 1935 in Shiraz, Iran to the late Sattiar and Najiba Bazyari. He immigrated to the United States in the early 1960s and attended Mississippi State University where he earned a Master of Science degree in Agricultural Economics and a Doctor of Business Administration degree in Quantitative Analysis, Economics and Minor degree in Management. Dr. Bazyari was the first Business Professor at the MSU-Meridian campus, joining the faculty when the division opened in 1972. He later became Chair of the Business Division and grew the program from 80 to 350 students. He was granted the title Professor Emeritus by Mississippi State University after a 36-year career. Dr. Bazyari also served as the Dean of the College of Business at the University of West Alabama in Livingston from 2002-2006.

Dr. Bazyari was often called upon to offer opinions and insights on foreign affairs by various news outlets. He used his expertise in economics to conduct economic impact studies for Meridian events, including the State Games of Mississippi and Jimmie Rodgers Festival. He offered advice to numerous local political candidates during their campaigns. Dr. Bazyari was also an avid bridge player and earned the status of Diamond Life Master with 7,200 points.

Dr. Bazyari is survived by his children, Soraya Welden, Reza Bazyari (Cheryl), and Simine Reed (Russell); grandchildren, Reagan Welden, McKenzie Welden, Hunter Reed, Nathan Bazyari, Evelyn Reed, and Callie Reed; cousin, Jalil Bazyar (Armaghan) and numerous siblings, aunts, uncles, and other cousins.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Glenda Bazyari.

The family will receive friends Sunday, July 24 from 3:00 until 5:00 p.m. at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions are shared with the MSU Foundation in memory of Dr. Bazyari to the Division of Business, Meridian Campus.

