Farm Bureau Mississippi celebrates 100 years, looks ahead to 100 more

From agriculture to aquaculture, more than a quarter of Mississippi’s economy comes from farming.
By Bill Snyder
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - From agriculture to aquaculture, more than a quarter of Mississippi’s economy comes from farming. One longtime state business is celebrating the industry and their involvement.

Farm Bureau of Mississippi has been the primary insurer of farmers all over the state. The company celebrates it’s 100th anniversary at the Southern Commodity Conference at the Beau Rivage in Biloxi.

“We were started 100 years ago to be the voice of the farmer, to be the voice of agriculture here in our state. Mississippi’s number one commodity is agriculture. It always has been, and it always will be,” Mike McCormick, Mississippi Farm Bureau Federation president.

Just like other industries, farmers have been hit with inflation, labor shortages and supply chain issues. However, they say production, especially with meat and poultry, has been looking up in Mississippi.

“There have been more challenges with the prices of fuel and everything else raised up. Production has been the same, even faster especially with stores going empty and people needing things,” said Hayden West, who owns a farm in Greene County.

Closer to home, you’ve got the timber industry, which suffered greatly after Hurricane Katrina. One timber farmer said it’s starting to pick up again.

“The pellet plants coming in would really give a boost in the arm to help juvenile pulp prices, which has really hurt timber producers in the last few years,” said JB Brown, who’s farm is located in Stone County.

Since 1922, the Mississippi Farm Bureau Federation has worked to find solutions for farm families affected both socially and economically.

