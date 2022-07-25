HYPE hosts toy drive for Christmas in July

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -It’s officially Christmas time, no, not really, but July 25 is Christmas in July, and Hype is looking forward to bringing a smile to children’s faces.

Today, July 25, HYPE is hosting a toy drive to provide toys for the Salvation Army and the Boys and Girls Club of East Mississippi.

Each person who brings a toy worth 20 dollars or more will receive an all-day pass. Hype really wants the community to get involved and have a little fun while doing it.

“Well, toys, we know kids love toys, and Christmas in July we know is is very popular around here, and the main goal is to bring excitement,” said General Manager of HYPE, Trenton Thompson.

The toy drive at HYPE lasts until eight p.m. on July 25.

