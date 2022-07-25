Advertisement

Isolated thunderstorms are expected today

Highs near the mid 90s
Highs near the mid 90s(wtok)
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Happy Monday! We are starting the week off right! Today we are expected isolated thunderstorms over the area, but we are mainly staying dry and clear. High will be near the mid to lower 90s. Cloudy skies will help keep us a little cool as we go throughout the day.

We are not dealing with another heat advisories for our area just yet, but it is possible for an advisory to be put in place. Overnight lows will remain in the mid 70s. Remember to practice heat safety tips, because the heat is not letting up anytime soon.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chapel Hart talks about receiving recognition on national stage
Chapel Hart talks about receiving recognition on national stage
A two-vehicle crash on Interstate 59 Saturday afternoon killed three people and injured two more.
MHP: 3 killed, 2 injured in 2-vehicle crash on I-59
Sheldon Timothy Herrington, Jr.
Murder charge filed in death of Jimmie “Jay” Lee, attorney claims innocence
Neshoba County Fair
Second day of Neshoba County Fair
Jackson residents react to fatal accident that killed postal worker

Latest News

Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - July 25th, 2022
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - July 25th, 2022
The humidity mixing with our summer heat has been an issue for most of us here in Mississippi
Summer Heat in full force this week
Today’s high temperature was right in the lower 90s but the humidity around our area made it...
Hot & Humid weekend continues
Back into the triple digits we go...in terms of heat index values
After a cooler Friday, the sizzling heat returns for the weekend