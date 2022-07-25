Isolated thunderstorms are expected today

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Happy Monday! We are starting the week off right! Today we are expected isolated thunderstorms over the area, but we are mainly staying dry and clear. High will be near the mid to lower 90s. Cloudy skies will help keep us a little cool as we go throughout the day.

We are not dealing with another heat advisories for our area just yet, but it is possible for an advisory to be put in place. Overnight lows will remain in the mid 70s. Remember to practice heat safety tips, because the heat is not letting up anytime soon.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.