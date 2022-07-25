Funeral services for Janelle McDonald Taylor, 89, of York will be held Sunday, July 24, 2022, at 3 P.M. at Siloam Baptist Church with Rev. Brad Campbell and Father Richard Losch officiating. Burial will follow in the Siloam Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church one hour prior to the service.

Janelle McDonald Taylor went to her eternal home Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at Rush Foundation Hospital in Meridian, MS. She was born August 26, 1932, on her home place, McDonald Hill, just outside of York, AL. She was the youngest and last surviving child of Arch and Bertha McDonald. Until moving to assisted living several years ago, she had lived her entire life within sight of her birthplace. Her roots ran deep on McDonald Hill. She married the love of her life, Rhodes Taylor, on her 21st birthday in 1953. They were blessed with 4 children who they raised to love God, family and country. She was a lifelong member of Siloam Baptist Church where she served in many capacities including secretary/treasurer, nursery worker, choir member, Sunday School teacher, Senior Adult fellowship leader and hospitality committee. She graduated from Sumter County High School in 1950 and attended Livingston State College, now UWA. She and Rhodes worked tirelessly in helping establish Sumter Academy and supported it until its closure. They cooked many pots of Brunswick stew for fall festivals among other things. She also helped the York Lions Club with their Brunswick stew sales. She worked for the Dept of Pensions and Security and the Food Stamp office for many years. After retirement she “helped” at her son, Tom’s flower shop for many years.

She enjoyed sports and enjoyed attending football games wherever Sumter Academy was playing. She also attended many Alabama games but most often would watch with the TV muted so she could listen to Eli Gold’s radio broadcast. She also played softball in her younger years.

She treasured times with family and friends including family reunions, church events, school programs, weddings, and many meals together. She loved being with her siblings, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews enjoying time together.

She is survived by her children, Beth Lindsey (Robbie Lindsey), Birmingham, AL; Bill Taylor, Birmingham, AL; Tom Taylor, York, AL and Bob Taylor (Cathy Taylor), Selma, AL. Her grandchildren, Brittany Lindsey (Grantt White), Homewood, AL; Lara Westbrook (Cody Westbrook), Milton, FL; John Taylor, Tuscaloosa, AL; Maggie Taylor, Selma, AL. Her great grandchildren Aiden Heine, Homewood, AL; Zoe Westbrook, Hunter Westbrook and Grayson Westbrook, Milton, FL; and Maya White, Homewood, AL. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews and other extended family along with her church family at Siloam Baptist.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Rhodes, her sisters, Maudine McDonald, Mattie Cannon, Laura Dell Ross and her brothers, Lawrence McDonald, Thomas McDonald, Arch McDonald, Jr., Robert McDonald, Carl McDonald and Leon McDonald.

Pallbearers will be John Taylor, Aiden Heine, Larry Ross, Phil McDonald, Blake Wilson, Johnny Matlock, JJ Matlock, and Ronnie Harwell. Honorary pallbearers are Cody Westbrook, Hunter Westbrook, Grayson Westbrook, Jimmy Ross, Carlton Lowe, William Hale Ross, Freddy Grant, MD, Warren Grant, Jr., Craig Pepple, Skip Holder, Tim Craddock and Tim Serton.

Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to Siloam Baptist Church, P.O. Box 158, York, AL. 36925, Siloam Cemetery Association, c/o Skip Holder, 71 W. L Ezell Rd, York, Al.

36925 or Chestnut Grove Cemetery Association, c/o Daniel Wright, 108 Wright Rd, York, Al. 36925 or the organization of your choice. Acknowledgements may be sent to Taylor Family, P.O. Box 267, York, AL. 36925.

