Funeral services for Juanita Jenkins Gibson 74, of the Pleasant Hill Community will be held Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at the Chapel of Bumpers Funeral Home with Rev. Brent Boutwell officiating. Burial will follow in the Red Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

Mrs. Juanita passed away Saturday, July 23, 2022, at St. Vincent’s East in Trussville. She was born October 30, 1947, in Choctaw County, Alabama. She and her husband, Wiley were the former owners of Gibson Grocery.

Juanita loved her family and cherished spending quality time with them, especially her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Wiley Gibson; children, Rena Miller (Don); Truman Gibson (Belinda); and Wesley Gibson; grandchildren, Cade Gibson (Bailey), Natalie Gibson, Reith Gibson, Gatlin Gibson, Tarah Barbree (Cole); Chris Miller (Britney); and Raymond Miller (Carolina); great grandchildren, Za Leger; Felix Barbree; Lucas Miller; Britley Miller; and Gentry Miller; brother, Foy Jenkins (Diane); and sisters, Nelda Murray (Pat); and Elaine Turner (Jerry).

She was preceded in death by her parents James Odell Jenkins and Ivon Boykin Jenkins; brothers, Donnie Jenkins; Lester Jenkins and sister-in-law, Sandy; and Stanley Jenkins and sister-in-law, Sarah.

Pallbearers: Cade Gibson, Reith Gibson, Johnny Harper, JJ Harper, Za Leger, and Cole Barbree.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.