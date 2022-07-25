Mississippi Sales Tax Holiday is July 29-30

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The start of the 2022-2023 school year is around the corner and Mississippi’s Sales Tax Holiday will help parents with expenses.

Sales taxes won’t be collected on the sale of clothing, footwear or school supplies, if the price of a single item is below $100. The 2022 holiday takes place between 12:01 a.m. Friday, July 29, and 12 midnight Saturday, July 30.

See the guidelines below:

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.