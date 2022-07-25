Advertisement

Mississippi Sales Tax Holiday is July 29-30

Mississippi's 2022 Sales Tax Holiday, for clothing footwear and school supplies, takes place...
Mississippi's 2022 Sales Tax Holiday, for clothing footwear and school supplies, takes place between 12:01 a.m. Friday, July 29, and 12 midnight Saturday, July 30.(KCBD)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The start of the 2022-2023 school year is around the corner and Mississippi’s Sales Tax Holiday will help parents with expenses.

Sales taxes won’t be collected on the sale of clothing, footwear or school supplies, if the price of a single item is below $100. The 2022 holiday takes place between 12:01 a.m. Friday, July 29, and 12 midnight Saturday, July 30.

See the guidelines below:

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chapel Hart talks about receiving recognition on national stage
Chapel Hart talks about receiving recognition on national stage
A two-vehicle crash on Interstate 59 Saturday afternoon killed three people and injured two more.
MHP: 3 killed, 2 injured in 2-vehicle crash on I-59
Sheldon Timothy Herrington, Jr.
Murder charge filed in death of Jimmie “Jay” Lee, attorney claims innocence
Neshoba County Fair
Second day of Neshoba County Fair
Jackson residents react to fatal accident that killed postal worker

Latest News

The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting its first case of Monkeypox in the state.
First case of Monkeypox identified in Mississippi
Two people were shot multiple times, and one person was grazed by a bullet, according to MPD.
Update on shooting at St. Francis Apartments
The Marion Police Department continues its mission of giving back. This time of year the...
‘Stuff the Cruiser’ set for Saturday in Marion
Sign of toy drive
HYPE hosts toy drive for Christmas in July