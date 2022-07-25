Memorial services celebrating the life of Mr. James D. “Jim” Young will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home, with Bro. Ron Cooper officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Young, age 79, of Meridian passed away on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at The Mississippi Veterans Home in Collins, Mississippi.

Jim was born on June 9, 1943 to Tom and Hazel Young in Quitman, Mississippi. He graduated from Quitman High School. After graduating from high school, Jim enlisted in the United States Navy, serving on the USCGC Staten Island Icebreaker ship and did tours of the North and South Pole. After returning home, Jim met and married the love of his life, Gloria Sue Singleton. He was a member of Grandview Church of Christ, where he led singing and taught Bible classes. Jim was in the insurance business for forty years, and owned Jim Young Insurance Agency. He enjoyed coaching and sponsoring little league baseball and girls softball for the North Meridian Optimist Club, where he served as president for many years. Jim was an avid outdoorsman, and he loved Ole Miss Football. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend.

Mr. Young is survived by his wife of 53 years, Gloria Sue (Singleton) Young; children, Gloria Young Mayatt (Scottie) and Holly Young Hurst (Gene); grandchildren, Anna Kaythryn Young, Payton Mayatt, Caden Mayatt, Brody Mayatt, Will Parker, and Eli Hurst; sister, Shirley Poythress; brother-in-law, Billy Priester; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mr. Young was preceded in death by his son, Brad Young; parents, Tom and Hazel Young of Quitman, Mississippi; siblings, Tommy Young, Ronnie Young, and Suzanne Priester; and brother-in-law, Joe Poythress.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions in memory of Mr. Young be made to the Parkinson Foundation (www.parkinson.org).

The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.

