Multimedia Journalist

You love to create. You love to be in charge. You love to write and tell stories. You need to be a producer and MMJ at a television station who will let you shine. You need to work for the best management team at WTOK-TV in Meridian, Mississippi.

The ideal candidate should be self-motivated and be able to develop local news sources and contacts in the community. The candidate must be an excellent writer for all multi-platform content. We also need a producer who can tell impactful stories and enhance our award-winning team’s content. Candidates should be an excellent writer and should be able to shoot and edit. You will also be required to post stories to digital platforms and on social media.

Responsibilities not limited to: -Must be strong at managing breaking news and severe weather coverage and be able to make sound split-second decisions during live broadcasts. - Strong skills working with social media, and gathering news worthy content from local agencies. Must be able to think strategically from the producer chair daily, as well as motivate your team to execute your vision. - Knowledge of ENPS and Edius preferred.

-Knowledge of graphic editing software a plus. Requirements -Bachelor’s degree in journalism, broadcasting or communications is preferred, but not required -Flexible work hours required, must be willing and able to work a variety of shifts -Team Player Apply online at https://gray.tv/careers#currentopenings and attach resume.

START DATE: September 2022

ABOUT WTOK:

WTOK-TV is a trusted ABC network station with a history of serving the communities of eastern Mississippi and Western Alabama with top rated news, weather, and sports. We also offer syndicated programming on the CW and myTOK networks. We take pride in serving our viewers, our community, and our advertisers for 67 years.

Our mission is to be engaged with the community and promote civic and economic development with a focus on improving the lives of our viewers. We use cutting edge technology to provide accurate and timely news information on television and digital platforms.

ABOUT GRAY TELEVISION:

WTOK TV is owned by Gray Television, the third largest media company in the country. Gray Television supports local community interests by providing quality television broadcasting and exceptional service in each market we serve. We own and operate leading media outlets in over 50 markets throughout the country – all delivering the news, weather, sports, and entertainment that millions of our neighbors count on every day. We are an unmatched broadcast pioneer that keeps getting bigger and better.

We constantly strive for excellence. Through upgrading to the latest technology and seeking new ways to stay on top in our markets, we focus on training and development of the best and brightest employees in the business.

