N. Hills Street fire determined to be arson

Fire at vacant building on North Hills St.
Fire at vacant building on North Hills St.(WTOK)
By Tom Williams
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Investigators with the Meridian Fire Department said Monday a recent fire is a case of arson.

Officials say the fire at a vacant commercial building at North Hills Plaza on North Hills Street was intentionally set.

It happened Thursday, July 21, around 11 p.m. Firefighters arrived to find flames and smoke coming from the building at the west end of the strip mall. Crews were able to keep the fire from spreading to Dollar General next door.

If you know who is responsible for setting this fire or have other information about the case, call CrimeStoppers at 855-485-8477. You can also call the State Fire Marshal’s office at 601-359-1061. You can receive up to $5,000 for information.

