Petting zoo and children’s concert hosted at the Neshoba County Fair

Today the Neshoba County Fair hosted a free petting zoo just before inviting families to a...
Today the Neshoba County Fair hosted a free petting zoo just before inviting families to a children’s concert out at Founders Square.(WTOK)
By Chase Franks
Updated: 19 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Today the Neshoba County Fair hosted a free petting zoo just before inviting families to a children’s concert out at Founders Square. The kids were encouraged to bring pots and pans and so many other instruments so that they could play and be a part of the band.

We also talked with one volunteer named Mary Kate about the impact she hopes to have on the kids around the area. “I hope to look forward to kids having fun and enjoying the fair, it’s so important that they have fun with their family and friends”

If you did happen to miss out on any of the festivities today the fair will continue until July 29th and tomorrow, they will host a clothing line expo and have the twilight hot air balloon glow at 7 pm.

