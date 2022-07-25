‘Stuff the Cruiser’ set for Saturday in Marion

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Marion Police Department continues its mission of giving back. This time of year the department focuses on school supplies for kids.

The back-to-school drive, ‘Stuff the Cruiser’, is kicking off Saturday, July 30, starting at 9 a.m. and continuing while supplies last. Marion PD started the supply drive in 2014 when Chief Randall Davis saw there was a need to fill. The department has collected over 1,200 book bags and over a thousand school supplies.

Chief Davis said this time will be bigger than ever. MUNA Federal Credit Union has been a long-time partner with Marion Police Department.

“We realize that the police foundation is very encompassing in everything our community needs. They actually get out and do things for the community. It is part of our community development. MUNA loves that relationship because we can partner with that foundation each year and all of their programs. It is not just this one thing they do. They have a Christmas program, Stuff the Bus program, and they have something throughout the entire year that’s helping not just Marion or Meridian but the entire county.”

If you would like to volunteer during this year’s school supply drive, you may call Chief Davis at 601-483-9573.

