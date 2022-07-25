‘Stuff the Cruiser’ set for Saturday in Marion
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Marion Police Department continues its mission of giving back. This time of year the department focuses on school supplies for kids.
The back-to-school drive, ‘Stuff the Cruiser’, is kicking off Saturday, July 30, starting at 9 a.m. and continuing while supplies last. Marion PD started the supply drive in 2014 when Chief Randall Davis saw there was a need to fill. The department has collected over 1,200 book bags and over a thousand school supplies.
Chief Davis said this time will be bigger than ever. MUNA Federal Credit Union has been a long-time partner with Marion Police Department.
If you would like to volunteer during this year’s school supply drive, you may call Chief Davis at 601-483-9573.
Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.