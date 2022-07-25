Sylvia Hayes McCoy

Funeral services for Sylvia McCoy will be held Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Rev. Denny Bryan officiating. Burial will follow at Shady Grove Church of God Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Ms. Sylvia McCoy, age 85, of Marion, MS passed away on July 22, 2022 at the Fisher House in Meridian.

Ms. McCoy worked as a property manager for McRae Realty for 50 years. She was an avid reader and was passionate about crossword puzzles. She loved gardening and enjoyed travelling. Ms. McCoy was a wonderful cook.

Mrs. McCoy is survived by her children, Donald Hayes (Debra) and Melissa Swanner, both of Meridian; her grandchildren, Jeff Swanner (Shea) of Meridian, Jonathan Woodall of Birmingham, AL, Madeline Lemings (Tyler) of Hot Springs, AR, and Jason Swanner of Meridian; her great-grandchildren, Juliette Swanner and Michael Creighton; her siblings, Linda Redell of Mandeville, LA, Diane Delahoussaye of Lafayette, LA, Kay Covington of Meridian, Daniel McDonald of Hattiesburg, Delores McDonald of Union, and Hugh McDonald of Meridian; and a son-in-law, Charles Woodall.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim McCoy; her daughter, Debbie Woodall; her sister, Julia Hughes; and son-in-law, Rickey Swanner.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:15 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, 2022 prior to the funeral at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.

Online condolences maybe expressed at robertbarhamffh.com

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721