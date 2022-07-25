Advertisement

Update on shooting at St. Francis Apartments

Two people were shot multiple times, and one person was grazed by a bullet, according to MPD.
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - News 11 has an update on a July 20 shooting that injured three people at St. Francis Apartments last week.

One of the victim’s mothers reached out to us saying her son is paralyzed from the waist down. Two people were shot multiple times, and one person was grazed by a bullet, according to MPD.

The Meridian Police Department said two juveniles have been taken into custody and there could be others involved.

