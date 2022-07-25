Advertisement

WATCH: Security tackles angry Kid Rock fan on stage after last-minute concert cancellation

One angry fan rushed the stage before being tackled by security, and others threw cups from the audience. (Source: Anne Haider)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (CNN) – Kid Rock fans in North Dakota had a violent reaction to the cancellation of his concert Friday night.

One angry fan rushed the stage before being tackled by security, while others threw cups from the audience.

Promoters at the North Dakota State Fair canceled the show due to the danger posed by high winds. The state fair’s general manager says that the band’s speakers and monitors were swaying in the wind.

Kid Rock tweeted, “I know it sucks but none of us can control mother nature. Please be safe leaving and take care of each other.”

State fair officials said ticketholders would get full refunds.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chapel Hart talks about receiving recognition on national stage
Chapel Hart talks about receiving recognition on national stage
A two-vehicle crash on Interstate 59 Saturday afternoon killed three people and injured two more.
MHP: 3 killed, 2 injured in 2-vehicle crash on I-59
Sheldon Timothy Herrington, Jr.
Murder charge filed in death of Jimmie “Jay” Lee, attorney claims innocence
Neshoba County Fair
Second day of Neshoba County Fair
Jackson residents react to fatal accident that killed postal worker

Latest News

FILE - Paul Sorvino arrives at the 29th annual Producers Guild Awards at the Beverly Hilton on...
‘Goodfellas,’ ‘Law & Order’ actor Paul Sorvino dies at 83
Caught on camera: a man had a close encounter with a black bear in Jupiter, Florida.
CLOSE ENCOUNTER: Man comes face to face with black bear
Assistant State Attorney Mike Satz, checks into evidence the weapon used in the MSD shooting...
Parkland school shooter’s AR-15 rifle shown to jurors
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is shown in this image.
Russia says it wants to end Ukraine’s ‘unacceptable regime’