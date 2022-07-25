Advertisement

Zaxby’s breaks ground on Meridian location

City and county officials Monday joined the East Mississippi Business Development Corporation...
City and county officials Monday joined the East Mississippi Business Development Corporation to finally break ground for a Meridian location of Zaxby's.(East Mississippi Business Development Corporation)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Shoppers in and around Meridian Crossroads have likely noticed the Zaxby’s flag that has been planted in the ground for many months near Krystal and Hobby Lobby.

City and county officials Monday joined the East Mississippi Business Development Corporation to finally break ground for the restaurant. News of Zaxby’s coming to Meridian dates back to at least 2016.

Zaxby’s has added locations in San Antonio and Indiana this summer.

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chapel Hart talks about receiving recognition on national stage
Chapel Hart talks about receiving recognition on national stage
A two-vehicle crash on Interstate 59 Saturday afternoon killed three people and injured two more.
MHP: 3 killed, 2 injured in 2-vehicle crash on I-59
Sheldon Timothy Herrington, Jr.
Murder charge filed in death of Jimmie “Jay” Lee, attorney claims innocence
Neshoba County Fair
Second day of Neshoba County Fair
Jackson residents react to fatal accident that killed postal worker

Latest News

Sign of toy drive
HYPE hosts toy drive for Christmas in July
MBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Jackson that left a suspect dead.
Suspect dead following officer-involved shooting in Jackson
Fire at vacant building on North Hills St.
N. Hills Street fire determined to be arson
Fed chair Jerome Powell is signaling that more interest rate hikes could be ahead and warning...
Fed set to impose another big rate hike to fight inflation