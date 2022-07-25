Zaxby’s breaks ground on Meridian location

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Shoppers in and around Meridian Crossroads have likely noticed the Zaxby’s flag that has been planted in the ground for many months near Krystal and Hobby Lobby.

City and county officials Monday joined the East Mississippi Business Development Corporation to finally break ground for the restaurant. News of Zaxby’s coming to Meridian dates back to at least 2016.

Zaxby’s has added locations in San Antonio and Indiana this summer.

