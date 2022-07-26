Advertisement

84-year-old woman dies after car crash in Choctaw County, Alabama

By Tynisha Jackson
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHOCTAW COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - A car crash in Choctaw County claimed the life of a Gilbertown woman Sunday night, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Dorothy D. Abston, 84, was fatally injured when the 2010 Toyota Highlander she was driving left the roadway, struck several trees and flipped over around 10:15 p.m. on July 24.

Officers said Abston was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. ALEA said the collision occurred on Choctaw County 14, approximately seven miles southeast of Gilbertown, in Choctaw County.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

