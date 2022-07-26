Alabama, Mississippi, 20 other states file lawsuit aimed at new SNAP, Title IX guidelines

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY/WTOK) - A lawsuit filed by the attorneys general of Alabama, Mississippi and 20 other states against the Biden administration looks to shoot back at new federal nutritional assistance guidance aimed at “sex discrimination.”

The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee Tuesday by Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and West Virginia.

The issue at hand is with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) guidance updates in regards to the Food and Nutrition Act and Title IX. In a May 5 release from the USDA, it was said that they along with the Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) interpretations of the prohibition and discrimination based on sex found in both Title IX and the Act’s Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) would now include “sexual orientation and gender identity.”

“Joe Biden and his administration are obsessed with imposing their extremist sexual politics on the people of our great nation, adults and children alike. Their latest plan is to hold schoolchildren’s food hostage unless their schools submit to the left’s radical ‘gender identity’ agenda. This immoral and illegal scheme cannot stand.”

“Children and families in need rely on these programs for sustenance. This is not the place or time for President Biden to be playing politics and pushing an agenda far out-of-step with the American people.”

Marshall also took aim at the Biden administration for rising inflation and food costs, as well as “looming recession.”

According to the release and lawsuit documents, the state attorneys general argue that the USDA’s guidance is unlawful and was issued without providing the states the opportunity for input. They base this on requirements of the Administrative Procedures Act.

Another argument is that the USDA created its guidance on an “obvious misreading and misapplication” of the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling on Bostock v. Clayton County, according to the release. That 2020 ruling’s conclusion was that Title VII prohibits an employer from discriminating against an individual on the basis of sexual orientation.

The Alabama AG’s office pointed out that, “The National School Lunch Program services nearly 30 million schoolchildren each day, many of whom rely on it for breakfast, lunch, or both. Approximately 100,000 public and nonprofit private schools and residential childcare institutions receive federal funding to provide subsidized free or reduced-price meals for qualifying children.”

Marshall’s team says the new guidance “imposes new and unlawful regulatory measures on state agencies and operators receiving federal financial assistance from the USDA and thus threatens essential nutritional services for Alabama’s most vulnerable children.”

Read the lawsuit filed below:

