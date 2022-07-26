Advertisement

Crimenet 07_25_22

By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Michael Harold McDonald.

McDonald is a 50-year-old White male who stands approximately 5′ 10″ in height, weighing 150 pounds.

He is wanted on a warrant out of Lauderdale County Circuit Court where he has been charged with the crime of possession of a controlled substance.

If you know where McDonald can be found, call Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chapel Hart talks about receiving recognition on national stage
Chapel Hart talks about receiving recognition on national stage
City and county officials Monday joined the East Mississippi Business Development Corporation...
Zaxby’s breaks ground on Meridian location
Fire at vacant building on North Hills St.
N. Hills Street fire determined to be arson
Two people were shot multiple times, and one person was grazed by a bullet, according to MPD.
Update on shooting at St. Francis Apartments
The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting its first case of Monkeypox in the state.
First case of Monkeypox identified in Mississippi

Latest News

Crimenet 07_25_22
Crimenet 07_25_22
Danny Dial, 37, of Vossburg, is in custody at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility,...
Wanted Vossburg man arrested for stealing motorcycle out of Jones Co.
HYPE hosts toy drive for Christmas in July
HYPE hosts toy drive for Christmas in July
Walmart is slashing prices.
Walmart slashing prices on clothes and more