Crimenet 07_25_22

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Michael Harold McDonald.

McDonald is a 50-year-old White male who stands approximately 5′ 10″ in height, weighing 150 pounds.

He is wanted on a warrant out of Lauderdale County Circuit Court where he has been charged with the crime of possession of a controlled substance.

If you know where McDonald can be found, call Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

