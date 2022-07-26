Advertisement

Family of Julius Tadarius Jones plea for answers 11 years later

Julius Tadarius Jones went missing in Aug. 2011. His car was found on 27th St. three days later. He was legally declared deceased in Feb. 2019.(WTOK)
By Tom Williams
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It’s been nearly 11 years since a Meridian man went missing and hasn’t been heard from since.

Julius Tadarius Jones went missing in Aug. 2011. News 11 has learned that Julius was legally declared deceased more than three years ago on Feb 19, 2019.

Julius’ family and mother, Tabitha Jones, said they didn’t find out until two weeks ago. Jones said she is unhappy about how she found out, but she cares more about finding answers about what happened to her son.

“This was devastating to me and my family. It took us a couple of weeks to get myself together after hearing this news,” Tabitha Jones said. “I am here today to let the public know that we are pleading for answers. We need answers as to what happened. It’s very very unbearable for us to keep going without knowing answers. Please, please come and let us know what has happened. What is the mystery to this. Someone has the answers. Let us know.”

Julius was last seen on August 14, 2011. His car was found three days later on 27th St. in Meridian.

“I’m a hairstylist and he was a hairstylist. I always looked up to him while doing hair,” Julius’ sister Joquasha Samuel said. “I became a stylist like him, but I could never compare myself to him. He was so great in everything he did. We will forgive you, well I forgive you. We just want you to come forward, because it’s been too long, too long.”

If you have any information about what happened, call Meridian police or Crimestoppers 855-485-TIPS.

