It will be a great day to get out and enjoy the pool

Pool day forecast
Pool day forecast
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 6:37 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Happy Taco Tuesday! Another hot summer day is ahead. It will be a great day to get out and enjoy some water activities. Be sure to take breaks if you do plan on being outside and apply/reapply sunshine.

You want to continue to practice heat safety tips. High temperatures will be near to mid to lower 90s. Overnight lows will be in the mid to lower 70s. Heat and the chance for an advisory increases as we head into tomorrow. Highs will be near the mid to upper 90s for the next couple of days before a cold front moves through on Friday.

I hope you all are able to get out and enjoy the day. Stay safe in the heat and have a great day.

