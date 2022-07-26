Neshoba County Fair holds special ceremony for veterans and those lost in war

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The Neshoba County Fair is known for food, fun, and family, but today, July 26, the fair wanted to bring attention to some special people.

Hundreds of people gathered earlier this afternoon to take some time to recognize the veterans in attendance and to honor those who were lost in war. Many service members came to speak and to show the appreciation they had for those who sacrificed their lives for their freedom. The 21-gun salute, national anthem, and taps were all a part of today’s ceremony.

“It’s very special to me not only for their sacrifice for the sacrifices of their families and have laid such a great sacrifice on the altar of freedom so and to all of our veterans that have served before,” said U.S. Army Staff Sargent, Lance Duncan.

The Neshoba County Fair does not stop today but will continue through Friday, July 29.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.