Neshoba County Fair is reunion time

NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Every year at the fair, you get to see thousands of people and hundreds of cabins with long histories. News 11 spent some time with Madison Chunn, who has been part of the fair’s tradition since she was a baby. Her next-door neighbor, Kevin Cole, has an interesting history with the fair as his grandmother had the first flushing toilet.

“One of the distinctions of our old cabin is that we claimed that we had the first flushing toilet out here. You say, ‘how did that happen because most cabins didn’t have water?‘ My grandfather put a 1,000-gallon tank on the backside of the cabin. When you went to use the bathroom, you turned on the water to fill up the bucket. When you got through, you poured that into the toilet, and it flushed,” said Cole.

“I love being able to spend time with my family and friends. I get to reunite with people that I don’t see every year. It is like a big party with all your family,” said Chunn.

Organizers of the fair said this event has been around for 133 years and they’re glad to celebrate it another year.

