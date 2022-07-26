New look Trojans ready for football season

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We are on the road to high school football as schools get ready for summer workouts and first day of classes.

Northeast Lauderdale has a new look as they revealed their new helmets and logo last month, but they also have a new coaching staff.

Head coach Dillon Mitchell enters his first season with northeast after he was announced as the new head coach back in February.

“I’m very excited. You know, I think we have had a really good summer. We’ve had great attendance and that’s been a big point of emphasis for us you know just showing up each day. It’s got to be important to us,” Mitchell said.

Along with Mitchell, there is a new coaching staff leading the way for the trojans as new and returning players adjust and show excitement for the 2022 season.

“I’ve got the best coaching staff in the state and I truly believe that. They’ve been absolutely awesome, they bring great effort, they bring great energy each day and our kids are blessed to have them,” he said.

I’m feeling good about the season,” senior player Mitchell Butler said. “New coaches and it feels like a new era I mean a lot more energy than it has been the past few year and I’m ready for it. They are young so it’s good for us. We needed some energy. I mean they bring a lot of life to practice and hopefully it will translate to the games,” Butler added.

The Trojans season starts on August 20th and they will be on the road against Provine.

