Two people arrested following chase in Philadelphia

Oudious Sharpe of Fairfield, Ala. and Justin Hayden of Birmingham.
Oudious Sharpe of Fairfield, Ala. and Justin Hayden of Birmingham.(Philadelphia Police Department)
By Tom Williams
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - Two people have been arrested after leading Philadelphia police on a wild pursuit Monday afternoon.

They say it all started around 4:45 when officers were told to be on the lookout for a vehicle involved in vandalism at the water park. Officers saw that car near McDonald’s on Hwy 16 W a short time later.

They said the driver refused to pull over and led them on a high-speed chase and even rammed one of the patrol cars before going the wrong way down Hwy 15. Police eventually boxed in the car and arrested Oudious Sharpe of Fairfield, Ala. and passenger Justin Hayden of Birmingham.

Officials said there were two children under the age of five also in the car during the pursuit. They were turned over to DHS.

Sharpe has been charged with felony fleeing, aggravated assault on an officer and felony child endangerment.

Hayden has charges pending.

The department also reported finding a purse inside the suspect’s car that was allegedly taken from a vehicle at Geyser Falls. They say burglary charges are pending.

