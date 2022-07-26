Wanted Vossburg man arrested for stealing motorcycle out of Jones Co.

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A wanted Jasper County man in a Jones County grand larceny investigation has been arrested.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, deputies arrested the suspect in the theft of a motorcycle on Harb Purvis Road this past Friday.

37-year-old Danny Dial, of Vossburg, was arrested after the sheriff’s department issued a warrant for his arrest.

JCSD Administrator Lance Chancellor says Dial allegedly stole the motorcycle and took it to Jasper County where it was repainted, but the owner recovered it over the weekend.

“We greatly appreciate the efforts of the Jasper County deputies in effecting the arrest of Danny Dial and transferring him to our custody this morning,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin. “Run all you want, you are just gonna go to jail tired.”

A motorcycle stolen from a Jones County resident was reportedly repainted before the owner could recover it. A warrant is out for Danny Wade Dial in connection to the crime. (Jones County Sheriff Department)

Dial is in custody at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility, waiting for his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court.

