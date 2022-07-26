We’re definitely in the dog days of summer

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

It’s almost like a broken record as the forecast remains the same each day: hot, muggy, with hit & miss showers. The rest of this week holds true to the fact that we are in the Dog Days of Summer. So, continue practicing heat safety as highs will climb into the mid-upper 90s through Friday, and heat index values will range from 100-110 each afternoon.

Only spotty showers are possible through Thursday since an upper-level ridge of high pressure will help to suppress widespread rain. However, by Friday, the upper-level ridge will shift east of us a bit...allowing for more showers and storms to form as a cold front stalls to our north. The increase in clouds & showers will also help to lower temps a bit with low 90s expected for highs this weekend.

An upper level trough of low pressure will dip into our region for the start of next week. This will also help enhance rain chances and keep temps at or below average. However, the higher humidity will remain since we’ll continue with a persistent flow off the Gulf of Mexico.

Tracking the Tropics

All is quiet for now

