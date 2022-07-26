Advertisement

We’re definitely in the dog days of summer

The heat and humidity continues
The heat and humidity continues(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

It’s almost like a broken record as the forecast remains the same each day: hot, muggy, with hit & miss showers. The rest of this week holds true to the fact that we are in the Dog Days of Summer. So, continue practicing heat safety as highs will climb into the mid-upper 90s through Friday, and heat index values will range from 100-110 each afternoon.

Only spotty showers are possible through Thursday since an upper-level ridge of high pressure will help to suppress widespread rain. However, by Friday, the upper-level ridge will shift east of us a bit...allowing for more showers and storms to form as a cold front stalls to our north. The increase in clouds & showers will also help to lower temps a bit with low 90s expected for highs this weekend.

An upper level trough of low pressure will dip into our region for the start of next week. This will also help enhance rain chances and keep temps at or below average. However, the higher humidity will remain since we’ll continue with a persistent flow off the Gulf of Mexico.

Tracking the Tropics

All is quiet for now

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chapel Hart talks about receiving recognition on national stage
Chapel Hart talks about receiving recognition on national stage
City and county officials Monday joined the East Mississippi Business Development Corporation...
Zaxby’s breaks ground on Meridian location
Fire at vacant building on North Hills St.
N. Hills Street fire determined to be arson
Two people were shot multiple times, and one person was grazed by a bullet, according to MPD.
Update on shooting at St. Francis Apartments
4500 block of St. Blvd in Meridian where investigators located kidnapping suspect.
Arrest made in Meridian for Clinton kidnapping case

Latest News

Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - July 26th, 2022
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - July 26th, 2022
Pool day forecast
It will be a great day to get out and enjoy the pool
So, expect the same ole song & dance
Another hot summer week is expected
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - July 25th, 2022
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - July 25th, 2022