Aggravated assault arrest made

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Collinsville man has been placed in custody at the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department for an aggravated assault charge.

The man who was arrested is named William Kelly Baucum.

The incident occurred on Magnolia Lake Drive in Collinsville. Kelly attacked his neighbor, hit him in the face, and pulled out a pocketknife.

He was arrested and placed in custody on July sixth, and there is a 100-thousand-dollar bond order issued, but there is a future hearing on the bond.

