Charles David Runyon III

By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Graveside services for Charles David Runyon III, will be Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at 11:00 am, at Brown-Pine Forest Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 to 10 am at Webb & Stephens Funeral Home – North. Mr. Runyon died Sunday, July 24, 2022, at his home in Chunky.

Charles was a retired truck driver. He loved fishing and watching drag racing and hot rods. He was a simple man who treated everyone fairly. On December 12, he and his wife would have been celebrating their 50th anniversary. They loved each other dearly and she meant the world to him. He loved all his family, but most especially the grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Sheila Carter Runyon; his children Shelly Jones (Eric) of Laurel, Bobbi Prince (Jerry) of Laurel, Jerry Runyon (Meria) of Meridian, and Ricky Runyon (Sara) of Pearl; his grandchildren Daniel Mozingo, Ty Mozingo, Jenna Jones, Kimberly Ishee, Michael Rainey, Robert Rainey, Theresa Runyon, Cole Runyon, Xander Runyon, Seth Runyon, and Leslie Runyon; 13 great grandchildren; brother David Runyon along with numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Zelda Runyon, a sister Jeanne Faye Simon and a grandson Charles Thomas Rainey.

