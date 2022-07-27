City of Meridian Arrest Report July 26, 2022
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|JACKIE L CAMPBELL
|1985
|14559 HWY 21S PHILADELPHIA, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC PROFANITY
|JIMMY L LEAGER
|2001
|5867 CENTER HILL RD BAILEY, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
|WAYNE B THOMAS
|1975
|1402 52ND AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
|MIKEIA TOWNSEND
|2001
|3828 9TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING - WALMART
|RUSSELL O HALL JR
|1958
|11801 ROAD 717 UNION, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC PROFANITY
|DONALD J CAMERON III
|1989
|3900 32ND ST MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
|SHANNON L TENTION
|1980
|HOMELESS
|POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
|HERBERT ASHFORD
|1982
|1921 MLK DR MERIDAIN, MS
|ALLOWING ANIMAL TO RUN AT LARGE
|ROSHONDA M ASHFORD
|1982
|1921 MLK DR MERIDAIN, MS
|ALLOWING ANIMAL TO RUN AT LARGE
INTERFERING WITH A POLICE OFFICER
RESISTING ARREST
|EDWIN D LARD
|1977
|105 A BOOKER LN YORK, AL
|DUI
|TOMMY D TILLMAN
|1988
|2167 KNOX RD TOOMSUBA, MS
|DUI
|JAMAURION L SPENCER
|1999
|2708 ST LUKE ST APT 76 MERIDIAN, MS
|STALKING
FALSE PRETENSES
PETIT LARCENY X 2
|DARRIUS D LEE
|1997
|307 45TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|JAMARIOUS D BURTON
|1989
|4214 22ND ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
SIMPLE ASSAULT
|KEIARA T MCCOY
|1999
|1423 26TH AVE UNIT 8 MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from July 22, 2022 at 6:00 AM to July 26, 2022 at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
At 3:18 PM on July 22, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 1700 block of Jimmie Rogers Memorial Parkway. The victim stated he was held at gunpoint and his wallet and firearm were taken, the case is currently under investigation.
At 5:42 PM on July 24, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 3100 block of 8th Street. The victim stated he was threatened with a gun and his firearms and personal items were taken, the case is currently under investigation.
Commercial Burglary
At 3:50 AM on July 26, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 400 block of Front Street Extension. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 7:20 AM on July 22, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of 71st Place. Entry was gained through a door.
At 12:01 PM on July 23, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 3100 block of Parkway Boulevard. Entry was gained through a door.
At 4:20 PM on July 23, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 3700 block of 8th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
At 5:10 PM on July 24, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2800 block of 32nd Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 7:33 PM on July 22, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1900 block of 37th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
At 7:34 AM on July 23, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1900 block of Old Marion Road. Entry was gained through a door.
At 3:05 PM on July 25, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 400 block of 47th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 13 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 4:26 AM on July 26, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3100 block of 36thAvenue. One residence and two vehicles were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.