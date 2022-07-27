Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report July 26, 2022

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
JACKIE L CAMPBELL198514559 HWY 21S PHILADELPHIA, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC PROFANITY
JIMMY L LEAGER20015867 CENTER HILL RD BAILEY, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
WAYNE B THOMAS19751402 52ND AVE MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
MIKEIA TOWNSEND20013828 9TH ST MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING - WALMART
RUSSELL O HALL JR195811801 ROAD 717 UNION, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC PROFANITY
DONALD J CAMERON III19893900 32ND ST MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
SHANNON L TENTION1980HOMELESSPOSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
HERBERT ASHFORD19821921 MLK DR MERIDAIN, MSALLOWING ANIMAL TO RUN AT LARGE
ROSHONDA M ASHFORD19821921 MLK DR MERIDAIN, MSALLOWING ANIMAL TO RUN AT LARGE
INTERFERING WITH A POLICE OFFICER
RESISTING ARREST
EDWIN D LARD1977105 A BOOKER LN YORK, ALDUI
TOMMY D TILLMAN19882167 KNOX RD TOOMSUBA, MSDUI
JAMAURION L SPENCER19992708 ST LUKE ST APT 76 MERIDIAN, MSSTALKING
FALSE PRETENSES
PETIT LARCENY X 2
DARRIUS D LEE1997307 45TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
JAMARIOUS D BURTON19894214 22ND ST MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
SIMPLE ASSAULT
KEIARA T MCCOY19991423 26TH AVE UNIT 8 MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from July 22, 2022 at 6:00 AM to July 26, 2022 at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
At 3:18 PM on July 22, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 1700 block of Jimmie Rogers Memorial Parkway. The victim stated he was held at gunpoint and his wallet and firearm were taken, the case is currently under investigation.
At 5:42 PM on July 24, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 3100 block of 8th Street. The victim stated he was threatened with a gun and his firearms and personal items were taken, the case is currently under investigation.
Commercial Burglary
At 3:50 AM on July 26, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 400 block of Front Street Extension. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 7:20 AM on July 22, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of 71st Place. Entry was gained through a door.
At 12:01 PM on July 23, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 3100 block of Parkway Boulevard. Entry was gained through a door.
At 4:20 PM on July 23, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 3700 block of 8th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
At 5:10 PM on July 24, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2800 block of 32nd Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 7:33 PM on July 22, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1900 block of 37th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
At 7:34 AM on July 23, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1900 block of Old Marion Road. Entry was gained through a door.
At 3:05 PM on July 25, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 400 block of 47th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 13 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 4:26 AM on July 26, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3100 block of 36thAvenue. One residence and two vehicles were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

Most Read

A lawsuit filed by the attorneys general of Alabama, Mississippi and 20 other states against...
Alabama, Mississippi, 20 other states file lawsuit aimed at new SNAP, Title IX guidelines
More Mississippi school districts are adopting modified calendars
Oudious Sharpe of Fairfield, Ala. and Justin Hayden of Birmingham.
Two people arrested following chase in Philadelphia
File - Crime scene
84-year-old woman dies after car crash in Choctaw County, Alabama
City and county officials Monday joined the East Mississippi Business Development Corporation...
Zaxby’s breaks ground on Meridian location

Latest News

Docket 2
City of Meridian Arrest Report July 27, 2022
Daily Docket 6
Lauderdale County Arrest Report July 27, 2022
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report July 26, 2022
Julius Tadarius Jones went missing in Aug. 2011. His car was found on 27th Street three days...
Family of Julius Tadarius Jones pleads for answers 11 years later