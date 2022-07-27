City of Meridian Arrest Report July 26, 2022

Robbery

At 3:18 PM on July 22, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 1700 block of Jimmie Rogers Memorial Parkway. The victim stated he was held at gunpoint and his wallet and firearm were taken, the case is currently under investigation.

At 5:42 PM on July 24, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 3100 block of 8th Street. The victim stated he was threatened with a gun and his firearms and personal items were taken, the case is currently under investigation.

Commercial Burglary

At 3:50 AM on July 26, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 400 block of Front Street Extension. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were no stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

At 7:20 AM on July 22, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of 71st Place. Entry was gained through a door.

At 12:01 PM on July 23, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 3100 block of Parkway Boulevard. Entry was gained through a door.

At 4:20 PM on July 23, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 3700 block of 8th Street. Entry was gained through a door.

At 5:10 PM on July 24, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2800 block of 32nd Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

At 7:33 PM on July 22, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1900 block of 37th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

At 7:34 AM on July 23, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1900 block of Old Marion Road. Entry was gained through a door.

At 3:05 PM on July 25, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 400 block of 47th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 13 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 4:26 AM on July 26, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3100 block of 36thAvenue. One residence and two vehicles were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.