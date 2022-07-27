City of Meridian Arrest Report July 27, 2022

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were no commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

At 5:09 PM on July 26, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a church burglary in the 2400 block of State Boulevard. Entry was gained through a door.

Stolen Vehicles

At 8:50 AM on July 26, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 3100 block of Highway 39 North. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

At 6:57 AM on July 26, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4500 block of 35th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

At 7:41 AM on July 26, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1600 block of Maple Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

There were no residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, evidence was found to support the call.

At 2:56 PM on July 26, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3100 block of 36thAvenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.