Delays and cancellations are still expected as air travel picks back up

Airline barrier tape
Airline barrier tape(WTOK)
By Ross McLeod
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Air travel has been back in the full swing of things ever since the beginning of COVID-19, but there are still several growing pains affecting everyone’s travel plans.

Air travel has always had problems with weather delays, cancelations, and even maintenance, but since the return to travel, flying across the country has been nothing short of painful.  COVID-19 shut down a lot of travel, leading to people losing jobs.  Meaning pilots, flight attendants, and baggage workers were all let go, but now everyone is traveling again these problems could be long-lasting.

“The pilots union said that there were seven thousand new pilots in the United States last year. Well that is very true, that’s like saying that there were seven thousand babies born. They aren’t ready to go to work, yet you’ve got years of of experience required before they can ever go to work,” said the President of the Meridian Airport Authority, Tom Williams.

Flights across the country are being delayed and even canceled, but here in Meridian, everything has stayed on time.

