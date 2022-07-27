MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Happy Hump Day! We are officially half-way through the week. There is still little to no rainfall in the area, with partly cloudy skies it would be another great day to dip into the pool. Remember to apply and reapply sunscreen.

The heat is cranking up, so be sure to stay hydrated during the day. High temperatures are expected to be near the mid to upper 90s. With overnight lows remaining in the lower 70s.Temperatures are near or below average now, but expected to be above average as we head into next month. Continue to plan and prepare for the very hot temperatures. With school starting back it is important to make sure the children stay hydrated throughout the day.

