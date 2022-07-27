Advertisement

The heat is cranking up

Storm Prediction Center temperature outlook
Storm Prediction Center temperature outlook(wtok)
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 5:59 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Happy Hump Day! We are officially half-way through the week. There is still little to no rainfall in the area, with partly cloudy skies it would be another great day to dip into the pool. Remember to apply and reapply sunscreen.

The heat is cranking up, so be sure to stay hydrated during the day. High temperatures are expected to be near the mid to upper 90s. With overnight lows remaining in the lower 70s.Temperatures are near or below average now, but expected to be above average as we head into next month. Continue to plan and prepare for the very hot temperatures. With school starting back it is important to make sure the children stay hydrated throughout the day.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A lawsuit filed by the attorneys general of Alabama, Mississippi and 20 other states against...
Alabama, Mississippi, 20 other states file lawsuit aimed at new SNAP, Title IX guidelines
File - Crime scene
84-year-old woman dies after car crash in Choctaw County, Alabama
Chapel Hart talks about receiving recognition on national stage
Chapel Hart talks about receiving recognition on national stage
City and county officials Monday joined the East Mississippi Business Development Corporation...
Zaxby’s breaks ground on Meridian location
Alabamians captured in Ukraine update
Families of captured Alabamians in Ukraine speak out after deaths of Americans

Latest News

The heat and humidity continues
We’re definitely in the dog days of summer
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - July 26th, 2022
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - July 26th, 2022
Pool day forecast
It will be a great day to get out and enjoy the pool
So, expect the same ole song & dance
Another hot summer week is expected