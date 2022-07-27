Advertisement

Kemper County Arrest Report July 26, 2022

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Tommy Wiley 07-24-2022 Hold for Other Agency.jpg
Tommy Wiley 07-24-2022 Hold for Other Agency.jpg

Sonya Phillips 07-19-2022 Simple Assault.jpg
Sonya Phillips 07-19-2022 Simple Assault.jpg
Lakeshia Matthews 07-23-2022 Kidnapping; Assault, Aggravated with Motor Vehicle.jpg
Lakeshia Matthews 07-23-2022 Kidnapping; Assault, Aggravated with Motor Vehicle.jpg
Lashanti Harrington 07-25-2022 Simple Assault.jpg
Lashanti Harrington 07-25-2022 Simple Assault.jpg
04-21-2022 Felony Malicious Mischief.jpg
04-21-2022 Felony Malicious Mischief.jpg

