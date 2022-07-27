Margie Sciple Gentry

Our angel, Margie Mae Sciple Gentry, age 91, surrounded by her family was called home on Monday, July 25th, 2022, and is now in the arms of our Heavenly Father. She was born January 9, 1931, in Gholson, MS, at Sciple Mill – a beautiful place where she enjoyed growing up with her siblings.

Margie was a gracious, kind, merciful and compassionate lady who was loved and respected by her family and friends. She truly loved others and, in turn, was loved by many. Her beauty never faded as she sought the Lord and walked with Him day by day. There is no doubt that she is a child of God and has a special place in Heaven prepared by Jesus.Margie was a member of Faith Baptist Church. She and Roy, her husband for 47 years, were owners of Hilltop Grocery on 18th Street and Gentry’s Exxon Service Station & Curb Market on Hwy 45 North in Meridian. She later retired from Corr-Williams Tobacco Company. Margie was a devoted daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She loved helping others and gave generously of her time, energy and attention.

In 2004, Margie moved into Aldersgate Retirement Community, and enjoyed a newfound freedom and independence. She ministered to other women, played cards with her friends and was a blessing to many as they filled her life with purpose and joy. She will be greatly missed by many.

Margie is survived by her daughter Charlene Kelly (Mike) of Brandon, sons Donald Gentry (Reba) of Slocomb, AL, Roy Gentry Jr. (Terri) of Collinsville, MS, and Rex Gentry (Charleen) of Meridian, MS, and a sister, Helen Davis of Meridian, MS. Grandchildren Tina Richardson, Angela Jones and Bill Kelly (Christy) of Brandon, MS, Kimberly Smith (TJ) of Dothan, AL, and Justin Gentry of Collinsville, MS. Great-grandchildren Hannah, Brittney and Natalie Smith of Dothan, AL, and Trevor Gartman, Hunter Jones and Grayson Wade of Brandon, MS., and numerous nieces and nephews.She is preceded in death by her husband Roy A. Gentry, Sr., and parents Leslie and Vadie Sciple of Scooba, MS, two brothers Dennis Sciple of Macon, MS, and Dudley Sciple of Marion, MS, and a sister Waldene Baty of Scooba, MS. What a joyous reunion this must be as they all greet our sweet and precious Margie at the gates of Heaven with our Lord and Savior.

Visitation will be at Webb & Stephens Funeral Home on Friday, July 29 from 10 a.m. to noon with service following in the chapel. Rev. Ken Owen will officiate. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Cemetery.

