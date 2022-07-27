Advertisement

MBI, Pearl police will bring charges against suspect in chase that killed postal worker

Brandon Andrews, 20
Brandon Andrews, 20(Pearl Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department cannot file charges against the suspect who fled from Pearl police and crashed in Jackson, resulting in the death of a postal worker.

Chief James Davis says Pearl police and MBI are handling the investigation, and those agencies will bring charges against Brandon Andrews.

Pearl police were chasing the 20-year-old when investigators say he crashed into Brad Pennington’s mail truck at Barbara Ann and Maria Drives.

The 32-year-old Pennington died from that crash.

