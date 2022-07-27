Meridian Day held at Neshoba County Fair

NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Day 6 at the Neshoba County Fair was Meridian Day. Political speakers made their way to Founders Square to discuss their plans and goals, followed by the Meridian Day program.

Meridian Day is a longstanding tradition at the fair. Representatives from various businesses and organizations were out showcasing what the city has to offer. The EMBDC puts on Meridian Day every year.

“Well, I guess it is always important. Now that we have been through a pandemic and COVID, for everyone to get back together and network. A lot of business people and non-business people are over here today. We appreciate and value the neighbors that we have in Neshoba County. There are a lot of connections here. My wife has a fair cabin here. She is a Neshoba County girl. There is a lot of networking going on that makes things happen because of all those relationships,” said EMBDC member, Archie McDonnell.

Organizers said the fair is a great way to promote the city of Meridian.

