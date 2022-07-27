Michael Thomas returns to practice after long absence from injuries

Michael Thomas returns to practice for the first time since January of 2021. (Source: Garland Gillen).(Garland Gillen)
By Madeline Adams
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Both Saints general manager Mickey Loomis and head coach Dennis Allen told us on Tuesday that they did not expect wide receiver Michael Thomas to stay on the PUP (physically unable to perform) list long, and it surely didn’t last long at all.

As on Day 1 of training cam, No. 13 was there. Michael Thomas told us after practice he met with Loomis and Allen on yesterday. Had a workout this morning, passed the test and was taken off the PUP list.

Thomas did take part in individual drills, but didn’t participate in team drills during the first practice.

“I knew last night what I was going to have to do. Like I said, I like to handle my business. I knew I was going to pass that test whether they knew it or not. I just treated it like I was going back out there to practice,” said wide receiver Michael Thomas.

“We were in similar situations. We wanted to be playing, and we couldn’t play last year. So I think that parallel relationship helped us grow together. We were on the same page. Now it’s just time to go out there and ball together. He’s worked his tail off. Now we’ve got the opportunity. We’re all in house. so let’s do it,” said quarterback Jameis Winston.

This is really the first time since January of 2021 that Thomas has been able to practice with Winston and the rest of the team. So a very encouraging sign to start training camp.

