MPD: Active murder warrant for Decameron Brown

The Meridian Police Department Criminal Investigation Division said Wednesday it has an active...
The Meridian Police Department Criminal Investigation Division said Wednesday it has an active murder warrant for Decameron Brown.(Meridian Police Dept.)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department Criminal Investigation Division said Wednesday it has an active murder warrant for Decameron Brown, 19.

The MPD said the case involved is the April 2022 double homicide at an Exxon station in Meridian. Quandarius Moffite, 19, and Brandarius Boler, 17, died in that shooting.

If you know Brown’s whereabouts, contact the Meridian Police Department at 601-485-1893 or Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

