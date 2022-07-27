Union:Graveside service for Patsy Marie White Gardner will be held 10 am, Saturday, July 30 at Reid Chapel Church of God.Visitation will be held 6 pm- 8 pm, Friday at Milling Funeral Home of Union.Patsy Marie White Gardner, age 80, of Morristown, passed away on Monday, July 25, 2022 at her residence. She was a loving pastor’s wife for 61 years faithfully following him in churches in Mississippi and Tennessee, with the last church being Russellville Church of God. She had a love and passion for flowers, decorating, and shopping.She was preceded in death by her parents: Lewis and Emma White; brothers: Wilbur, Buddy and Jimmy White, and sister: Nellie Fay Neese.Patsy is survived by her loving husband: Rev. William (Willard) Gardner; beloved dog, Angel; sisters-in-law: Eunice White and Nora White, and a host of nieces, nephews and close friends.Milling Funeral Home of Union is in charge of arrangements.

